Perak records increase of 218.1% in dengue cases, one fatality

KAMPAR: The cumulative number of dengue fever cases in Perak from January to July this year, has increased by 218.1 per cent with 2005 cases, compared with 646 cases in the corresponding period last year.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan said the situation was worrying and there was also a fatal case involving a woman reported in Kuala Kangsar in June.

“Symptomatic patients should seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility.

“Getting early treatment is important to prevent complications and even death for those suffering from dengue fever,“ he told reporters after a Dengue Day programme here today.

He said cases of dengue fever tend to increase during festivals or the election season.

As of last July, he said 237 volunteer teams were set up for the Communication for Behaviorial Impact Combi) programmme, comprising 2,300 volunteers who will act as health agents to promote a healthy lifestyle among the community

“The Kampar district’s Combi is the most active with eight branches and we hope to see improvements in other districts. Each branch will be given an allocation of RM3,000 for the activities carried out,“ he said. - Bernama