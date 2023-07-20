Perak records RM144m in losses last year due to fires

IPOH: Perak recorded losses of RM144 million last year due to the destruction of property following fire incidents, said state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Sayani Saidon.

He said the main contributor to the losses was fire incidents involving manufacturing industry premises and tourism premises which are among the contributors to the state’s economy.

He said a total of RM21.4 million in losses due to fire destruction was recorded this year as of June 2023.

“This is just counted as ‘direct loss’. If we count the ‘indirect loss’ such as loss of jobs, competitiveness, loss of customers due to fire, the national economy which will affect the confidence of investors is much higher,“ he told a press conference after officiating the Perak Fire Safety Seminar 2023 here, today.

Sayani said other contributors to the loss were fires in residential and other premises.

In a separate development, he commented on the death of three individuals believed to have suffocated in a vehicle at the Yong Peng Rest and Service (R&R) area (southbound) of the North-South Expressway, on Tuesday night, advising people to be vigilant and look out for each other.

“In Perak, we have to be careful because the North-South Highway (PLUS) in this state is long, so those driving when tired should not sleep with the air conditioner on without opening the windows,”he said.

On Tuesday, three Myanmar nationals were found dead in a Perodua Alza car at Yong Peng R&R southbound last night after they were believed to have stopped to rest and sleep.

Acting Batu Pahat District Police Chief Supt Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said his team found three victims, two men aged 23 and 25, and 27-year-old woman in the car.

The trio were believed to be travelling from Genting Highlands, Pahang to Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang, Johor. -Bernama