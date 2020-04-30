Perak registers zero Covid-19 active cases: Perak MB

IPOH: Perak is now free from Covid-19 active cases after its last two patients who were being treated at the Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital in Ipoh had recovered and discharged from hospital yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said the two patients were among 247 Covid-19 positive cases detected in the state who had undergone treatment and were fully recovered from the disease.

“This was informed to me by the state Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Min today. It also means that all hospitals in Perak currently have zero Covid-19 patients. Alhamdulillah,” he told a news conference today.

For the record, the state registered six fatalities due to Covid-19.

Ahmad Faizal said, however, the zero active cases status does not mean the people in Perak can disregard MCO and other standard operating procedures including social distancing.

“Do not think that the MCO has ended. It is still enforced and we have to follow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ding who was also present said as at noon yesterday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stood at 253 cases with six casualties.

“Of the total, 247 patients have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals including the last two patients who were discharged yesterday,” she said.

The state Health Department reported that as at yesterday, there were two red zones in Perak namely Durian Sebatang in Hilir Perak and Ipoh in Kinta.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal received contributions which include personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners from two companies - My Vista and Syarikat Kangsor Hydro. The contributions were handed over to Dr Ding.

Ahmad Faizal also received over RM600,000 in donations for Perak Covid-19 Fund from several companies namely Perak State Agriculture Development Corporation, Syarikat Renesas International and Syarikat Carsem (M) Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and Syarikat Kangsor Hydro as well as dried food packs for Ramadan from Syarikat Headlines International Sdn Bhd. — Bernama