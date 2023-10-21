Perak reports 31 food poisoning cases as of Sept

IPOH: A total of 31 cases of food poisoning were reported in Perak from January to September this year.

State Health director Dr. Sirajuddin Hashim said 13 cases recorded involved educational institutions, private residences (five), while the rest were from various other categories.

“None of the reported cases led to fatalities or severe poisoning, instead, they only required outpatient treatment.

“Although the statistics show a low rate, we will continue to enhance prevention efforts, especially in educational institutions, as this group is often exposed to these issues,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the Apron Walk Programme in conjunction with World Food Safety Day 2023 at Sultan Aziz Recreational Park here today.

Dr Sirajuddin added that regular monitoring is conducted by the inspectorate unit in cooperation with the Food Safety and Quality Division, to ensure food operators in the state comply with the guidelines established by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Meanwhile, he said 300 participants, comprising food operators, healthcare personnel, and local community members, took part in the programme.

The main objective of the programme was to raise awareness among public regarding the importance of choosing high-quality food and established standards to prevent a variety of foodborne illnesses.

“The programme also included health screening booths and exhibition galleries to educate the public about various diseases, including those caused by food poisoning,“ he added. -Bernama