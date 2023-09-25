Perak retables postponed Water Resources Bill

IPOH: The state government today retabled the Perak Water Resources Bill 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin when tabling the Bill stated that it sought to repeal the Waters Act 1920 and introduce new provisions for the integrated management of water resources, development and protection in the state.

“It also seeks to establish Perak Water Resources Management Board and related matters,” he said.

He said among the board’s functions are to oversee the optimal utilisation of the state’s water resources, particularly in terms of quality and quantity as well as safeguarding the state’s interests in the management, development and utilisation of water resources.

It also involves issuing licences with specific conditions to any party to engage in activities related to water resources, he said, in addition to enforcing relevant laws or regulations to ensure the sustainability of the state’s water resources.

Elaborating, Mohammad Nizar said under the Bill, licences are required for the use of water resources for any activity including abstraction, diversion, disruption or obstruction of the natural flow of water as stipulated in clause 51.

“...offences for unlicensed activities can incur fines according to the type of activity; not exceeding RM300,000 for activities involving water usage and not exceeding RM1,000,000 for discharging or disposal of wastewater into water sources,” he emphasised.

He said the board is also tasked to generate new revenue for the state government through the collection of revenue from the use of water resources which will be reused in conserving and preserving rivers or water resources in the state, at the same time providing job opportunities to the people.

On July 19 last year, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad proposed the deferment of the Bill’s approval, saying that a bipartisan committee comprising assemblymen from the opposition and government blocs would be formed to refine and harmonise the Bill.

Mohammad Nizar said the committee has convened four times and held a consultation session with all stakeholders and interested parties.

“The issues raised were related to regulatory oversight and law enforcement, water pollution control, the operations of water regulatory bodies, water usage charges, revenue generation for water resource conservation as well as the repeal of previous laws,” he said, adding that as a result, seven clauses under the Bill have been amended, updated and improved.

The sitting continues tomorrow. -Bernama