Perak RTD collects over RM800,000 from auction of seized vehicles

IPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) has collected RM858,470 from the sale of 118 confiscated vehicles through two auction series conducted this year.

Perak RTD director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said today’s auction offered 78 vehicles (47 cars, 21 motorcycles, five lorries, three vans, a bus and a jeep), of which 60 could be licensed while 18 were considered scrap.

“The vehicle that received the highest bid was a Mitsubishi Pajero Jeep at RM24,000, while a Suzuki RC110S motorcycle received the lowest bid of RM270,” he told reporters after the auction session.

Mohammad Yusoff said the public auction today started with the lowest bidding price of RM100 for a 2013 Modenas CT100 motorcycle, while the highest starting price was for a 2005 Honda Integra car at RM17,700.

He said all the vehicles auctioned were seized for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987, and bidders were required to purchase the public auction document for RM70, which was on sale for five days from Oct 23 to 27.

A total of 100 bidders were present, and those who successfully bid for vehicles must complete the transfer of ownership within seven days. -Bernama