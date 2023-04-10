Perak seeks boost in education through CSR

KAMPAR: The state government hoped there would be more direct participation by private entities and corporate companies via corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, particularly to improve education in Perak.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi (pix) said contributions include school equipment, such mobile devices, as well as digital education programme which is in high demand could narrow the gap among students in general.

“With the private industry’s support and involvement, it not only adds value to the education sector but also indirectly elevates the students’ performance,“ he told reporters at the Laptop Handover and E-Class Programme Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by Maxis Berhad event here.

Also present were State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah, as well as over 200 individuals, including teachers and students.

Earlier at the event, Mohd Azlan also presented 30 laptops to five schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Malim Nawar, SMK Toh Indera Wangsa Ahmad, SMK Simpang Pulai, SMK Sultan Muhammad Shah and SMK Datuk Bendahara CM Yusuf.

“The state government is dedicated to improving education, especially in the digital field, which needs thorough understanding,” he added.

“In this digital age, education extends beyond traditional classrooms. It involves various technological approaches, offering students opportunities to excel,“ Mohd Azlan said.

Commenting on the programme, he added that by providing mobile devices, Maxis also conducts free e-class programmes for all five schools, involving Form Four and Form Five students.

“It covers subjects such as Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mathematics and History, as well as interactive online learning sessions, concise notes, and quizzes designed to enhance students’ knowledge,“ he said. -Bernama