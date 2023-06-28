Perak sets target of a million foreign tourists for Pangkor next year

LUMUT: Tourism Perak has set a target of a million foreign tourists to visit Pangkor Island next year, thanks to collaborative efforts with foreign tourism agencies, including from China.

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Nurmalis Musa said the state government welcomed collaborations between foreign and local tourism agencies as it would rejuvenate the tourism sector post Covid-19.

“This has a positive impact on Perak, with Middle East tourists choosing the state as their tourist destination.

“Last year, 261,000 domestic tourists visited the island and we’ve set a target of around one million foreign tourists with such initiatives and programmes as next year is Visit Perak Year 2024,” she said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pangkor Village Beach Resort and Jom Sun Travel Services Global Holdings from China.

The MoU was signed by Pangkor Village Beach Resort CEO Mohd Zamzuri Suid and Jom Sun Travels Global Holdings CEO Richard Su.

Nurmalis said that Perak managed to retain its position as one of the top five states in terms of domestic tourist arrivals for the past decade. -Bernama