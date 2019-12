IPOH: Malaysian students from Perak in the United Kingdom will be welcomed into the Persatuan Anak Perak, an association set up there which will give them easier access to the state government.

Chairman of the Perak Students Secretariat, Khairol Najib Hashim said the association will be the link between the state government with students in UK in matters relating to welfare, education and self-development.

“The Persatuan Anak Perak will also be a platform for the government to disseminate information on the current developments including the initiatives and incentives which will benefit the students,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Secretariat had set up the steering committee for the association and had met the director of Education Malaysia London, associate professor Dr Shafie Mohamed Zabri on Dec 20 about it.

Khairol Najib said the association will help the EM London mission play a bigger role in assisting not just Malaysian students in UK, but also in other European countries. — Bernama