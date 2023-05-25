Perak State Assembly elects Mujahid as Senator to represent state

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly today elected Amanah vice president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof as a new Senator to represent the state.

His name was proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad to fill a vacant seat in the Dewan Negara for Perak following Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid relinquishing his senatorship in November 2022.

Perak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid when announcing the election said that only one candidate’s name had been submitted to the assembly’s Secretary until the nomination deadline on May 15.

“The name of the Senator elected by this assembly will be submitted as soon as possible to the office of the secretary of the Dewan Negara for further action,“ he said at the State Assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan.

Mujahid, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Perak chairman, was previously a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier, the assembly had also approved a motion to Amend Article 38, Part Two of the Perak constitution, that among others aimed to abolish the title of Orang Besar Lapan namely “Orang Besar Kaya Setia Bijaya Diraja” which is replaced with the title “Orang Besar Maharaja Lela Tanjana Putra”.

The assembly adjourned sine die. - Bernama - Bernama