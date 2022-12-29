Perak State Assembly passes anti-party hopping law

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly today unanimously passed an amendment to the state constitution to enable the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment to be implemented in the state to prevent elected representatives from switching political parties.

The motion for the proposed amendment was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) (BN-Kota Tampan) and seconded by Azman Noh (BN-Pengkalan Baharu).

Six members of the House debated on it, while Nga Kor Ming (PH-Kepayang) was not present due to his duties as the Minister of Local Government Development at the federal government level.

Saarani, when winding up the debate on the bill, said the law will strengthen the people’s faith in democracy.

“It can protect the rights of the people who have voted and have high trust in politicians during the election process, in addition to improving the integrity of the elected representatives to provide the best service to the constituents in their area,“ he added.

He said history has proven that party-hopping is not only a form of violation of democratic practices, but inhibits the function of a government, and can even lead to its collapse.

Economic and social stability can only be achieved when there is political stability, he added.

The State Assembly adjourned sine die. - Bernama