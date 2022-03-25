Perak state assembly to sit for three days from March 28-30

IPOH: The first meeting of the fifth year of the 14th Perak state assembly will start on Monday (March 28).

Perak State Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the sitting had to be shortened to three days, from Monday to Wednesday (March 30) after getting approval from the Perak National Security Council (MKN) and Ministry of Health (MoH).

“As the country prepares for transition to endemic phase, the existing standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19 as set by the state Health Department and Perak MKN will be complied with.

“So far, there is no urgent motion received. When we are in the endemic phase, we can have longer sittings, with the agreement of the state executive council. Then the assembly can discuss a lot more on the agenda,“ he said at a press conference today.

Mohammad Zahir said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, will be gracing the opening ceremony and will deliver his royal address on the first day of the sitting.

He added the oral question-and-answer session will be held on the second and third day, with each session being allocated one hour, while the debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address will be tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad on the second day.

He said the motion would be debated by 20 state assemblymen, comprising nine from the government blocs, 10 opposition and one independent.

The winding-up session by state executive council members, according to their respective portfolios, is scheduled to take place on the last day, followed by the winding-up session by the Menteri Besar.

He said all those involved will need to undergo Covid-19 screening tests according to the date given by the Perak State Health Department.

“Those who fail to attend by the date must undergo the Covid-19 screening test themselves, and all parties are required to undergo a Rapid Test (RTK) of saliva antigen each day in the morning, and only those confirmed to be negative will be allowed in the hall,” he said. The live streaming of the sitting will be featured on the Perak state secretary’s official portal, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. - Bernama