Perak Sultan allows teachers to read Friday sermon to honour their roles

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has consented to honour teachers in the state by allowing them to read today’s sermon before Friday prayers at selected mosques as a recognition of their roles in the country in conjunction with Teachers’ Day, which will be celebrated on May 16.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said in a statement that Sultan Nazrin also ordered the sermon to carry the theme ‘Guru Insani: Pemangkin Membangunkan Masyarakat Bertamadun’ (Humane Teachers: Catalyst for Developing Civilised Society).

“This is the first-time teachers in this state hare given the honour of presenting the sermon before Friday prayers,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa had consented to perform Friday prayers at the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque which is Perak’s state mosque, where the state Education Department’s Islamic Education Sector senior chief assistant director Muhammad Yahya, dressed in full Malay attire, was given the honour to read the sermon.

Raja Jaafar arrived at the mosque at 1pm, greeted by the State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

During the sermon, Muhammad said humane teachers not only have mastered their knowledge but they have good qualities such as patience, diligence, concern, and respect, as well as the ability to delve into and understand other people’s feelings or emotions.

“Educators play a major role in the effort to shape people’s minds to build a civilised society with good character and highly cultured, prudent, dignified, honest, sincere, mature thinking that values peace and harmony, as well as patriotic,“ said Muhammad.

According to him, besides carrying out their role to teach and educate, teachers also act as caregivers, providing guidance and becoming role models to the people.

Among other mosques that were chosen to honour teachers were the Kinta Utara District Mosque (Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque), Kinta Selatan District Mosque and Kuala Kangsar District Mosque. - Bernama