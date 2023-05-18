Perak Sultan allows youths to deliver Friday sermon tomorrow

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) has consented to honour youths in the state by allowing them to deliver the Friday sermons at several mosques in Perak tomorrow (May 19) in conjunction with the National Youth Day celebration which was celebrated on May 15.

State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said that it was to recognise the important role of that generation to the country.

“His Royal Highness has ordered that the Friday sermon in Perak tomorrow (May 19) be themed ‘Belia Pewaris Negara Bangsa’. His Royal Highness also allowed youth leaders to be given the honour of delivering Friday sermons in mosques in the state tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Annuar said that the state Youth and Sports Department has submitted 24 names of youth leaders to the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) to be certified to deliver sermons in 24 mosques statewide.

He said that Sultan Nazrin Shah also consented to Muhammad Syukri Alimar Shidi from Sungai Rokam Abrar Youth Club to deliver the Friday sermon at the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque, tomorrow.

Among other mosques in the state that honour the youth to deliver Friday sermons are Al-Falah Mosque Taman Sri Kota in Larut Matang and Selama; Sultan Idris Shah Mosque in Hilir Perak; Sultan Yusuf Izzudin Shah Mosque in Perak Tengah and Gerik Jamek Mosque in Hulu Perak. -Bernama