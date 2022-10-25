Perak Sultan graces state-level International Day of Forests celebration

GOPENG: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the state-level celebration of International Day of Forests at The Treasure @ Taman Herba here today.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Idris Shah, Raja DiHilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim were also present at the event.

Sultan Nazrin Shah handed over saplings to Kinta District and Land officer Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik and The Treasure @ Taman Herba Gopeng manager Eidia Erriany Abdul Rahim as well as certificate of appreciation for the tree planting contribution to the Perak Agricultural Development Corporation group manager Yahanis Yahya and Perak Water Board manager Datuk Ishak Abdul Rahman.

The International Day of Forests celebration with the theme ‘Forests for Community Wellbeing’ aims to increase public awareness of the importance of various types of forests as well as their preservation and conservation. - Bernama