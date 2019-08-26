Perak Sultan opens Perak LKIM’s new building

MANJUNG: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, opened the new building of the Perak Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) here today.

His Royal Highness signed the official plaque, viewed the screening of a montage and toured an exhibition.

The sultan attended a reception and left at about noon.

Earlier, upon arrival at about 10am, Sultan Nazrin was welcomed by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu; Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin and Perak state executive councillors.

The Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Dihilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah; Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tuanku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim, also attended the event.

The plan to have a new building for the Perak LKIM in Seri Manjung began in April 2011 with the LKIM acquisition of land.

The three-storey office block has various facilities, including a multipurpose hall, cafeteria, and covered and open parking bays.

The building has been conceptualised along the lines of the LKIM headquarters in Pulau Meranti, Puchong, Selangor. It was completed in 2015. — Bernama