Perak Sultan, Raja Permaisuri convey condolences to Harussani’s family

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim conveyed their condolences to the family members of the late state mufti, Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria who died on Sunday.

The royal couple in expressing sadness over the passing of Harussani, hoped that his family members, relatives and friends would be patient and strong during this time of grief.

“The late Harussani had always demonstrated a high degree of loyalty to the Ruler in preserving the customs and traditions to uphold the royal constitution.

“He had the qualities of an Islamic scholar, educator and preacher who had upheld the trust and fulfilled his responsibilities with full commitment and had at all times tried his best to promote Islamic teachings,“ Sultan Nazrin said in an Iskandariah Palace statement.

With the stature he possessed, the late Harussani was very much respected and well-loved among the Muslim community, the Ruler added.

Sultan Nazrin said during his tenure as Perak mufti, Harussani had always offered his views and advice to guide him to fulfill his duties as the state religious head.

“My most memorable moment was when Tan Sri (Harussani) gave fatherly advice when he accompanied and guided me in performing the Haj in 2003.

“May all his noble services and contribution be accepted and rewarded with blessings in the hereafter and on the Day of Judgement and may Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous and pious,“ said Sultan Nazrin.

Harussani died at 2.45pm last Sunday at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, due to Covid-19 infection. He was 82.

It was previously reported that Harussani and his wife, Puan Seri Ainon Abdul Ghani were warded at HRPB before the Aidilfitri celebration.

Ainon however recovered from the infection and was discharged from the hospital on May 21. — Bernama