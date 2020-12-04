Perak Sultan receives RM2.14 mln in business tithe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today received business tithe amounting to RM2.14 million from Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) on behalf of the Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk).

The business tithe payment was for the 2019 financial year.

The tithe was presented by PNB chairman Tan Sri Dr Zeti Aziz at a ceremony held at Istana Hinggap Perak here.

Accompanying her were PNB president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, its deputy chairman cum chief financial officer Datuk Mohd Nizam Zainordin and head of PNB Shariah Management Department Dr Ahmad Basri Ibrahim.

Also present were MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari and MAIPk president Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin.-Bernama