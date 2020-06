IPOH: The Perak Syariah Court has become the first syariah court in the country to introduce e-payment services, making it easier for the public to make payments while reducing cash transactions.

Perak Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Asa’ari Mohd Yazid said the service which is a collaborative effort with Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad will begin on July 1 for payment of fines and case registration.

“It can be used by anyone who has been imposed a fine for offences like khalwat (close proximity), gambling, drinking alcohol and such. Members of the public and lawyers can also use this service to register cases.

“Besides credit and debit cards, payment can also be made through the Merchant Terminal, SnapNPay and JomPAY payments,“ he said in a press conference held after the launch of the e-payment service at the Banquet Hall in the Perak Syariah Court building here today.

He added that although the public are encouraged to make e-payments, cash payments are still allowed.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam head of deposit and cash management Mohd Noor Jabber said the e-payment service was not new and had become more popular with the spread of Covid-19.

He said the e-payment service not only reduced contact between individuals, it was a safer and more secured way for consumers to perform transactions

“These payments are not only faster, they are also safer for the public who do not have to go to any counter to make cash payments and can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections,” he said. — Bernama