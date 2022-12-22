Perak tables 2023 Budget of RM1.19b, focuses on economic growth, people’s wellbeing

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) today tabled the State Budget 2023 totalling RM1.19 billion, which focuses specifically on driving economic growth and the agenda of improving the wellbeing of the people.

With the theme ‘Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’, the budget allocated RM395 million for development expenditure while RM794 million for operating expenditure.

“From the revenue and expenditure projections, it is estimated that the state’s financial statement for the year ending Dec 31, 2023, will be closed with a deficit of RM30 million,” he said when tabling the budget at the State Assembly here today.

He said the budget underlined five focus areas, namely People’s Wellbeing, Governance of State-Owned Projects, Environmental Sustainability, Food Security and Human Capital and Youth Development.

Realising the economic uncertainties that still affecting people’s lives, he said the state government had lined up various programmes and projects, with an allocation of RM373.8 million, to improve people’s wellbeing in a holistic manner.

The menteri besar said the state government’s financial situation is quite strong right now as the state’s revenue had surpassed the RM1 billion mark, just as it had from 2016 to 2019 before the pandemic.

“Alhamdulillah, the revenue of the current year has also surpassed the target of RM1.032 billion. This has indeed strengthened the state government’s cash flow.

“Based on those developments, I am confident that the state government will close its account this year with a surplus,” he said.

Saarani also announced a Special Financial Aid of 1.5-month salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to all state civil servants with the payment set to be made in the current year.

“Also receiving the special aid are the ex-officio, state-appointed teachers, Orang Besar Jajahan and piece-rate workers. However, the aid will not be given to Menteri Besar and state executive councillors,” he said.

In appreciation of the undivided commitment shown by the civil servants, Saarani said the state government also allocated RM2 million for cash award in lieu of leave (GCR) claims, RM2 million for pensioner’s special incentive and RM0.05 million as incentives to perform umrah or going overseas.

The sitting continues on Tuesday. - Bernama