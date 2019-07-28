Perak TM targets 90% Unifi users by 2021

IPOH: Perak Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) is targeting a 90% increase in the number of customers using the Unifi broadband service in the state by 2021, its general manager Meor Shahril Anuar said.

At present, he said, many consumers were still using Streamyx compared to Unifi as not all areas in the state had Unifi coverage.

“The usage of Unifi in Perak is still quite low, and with the latest plans by TM, it would expand the service with lower and more competitive prices.

“We will be expanding Unifi service to all areas in the state, with users enjoying up to 30Mbps speed by 2021,“ he said today when met at the two-day Kembara Digital Malaysia (KDM) 2019 programme.

He said most Streamyx users were currently rural folks who were worried that they could not afford Unifi with its high speed.

Yesterday, Perak Multimedia, Communications, NGOs and Information Committee chairman, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim launched the programme. Also present at the launch was Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

KDM 2019 is being held for the first time as part of the ministry’s effort to stress on digital services in conjunction with the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.

Fifty booths have been provided for the exhibitors consisting of broadband service providers. manufacturers/distributors of ICT equipment and content, and federal and state government agencies. — Bernama