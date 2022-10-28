Perak to achieve 80% 5G coverage by 2024: MB

IPOH: Perak is expected to reach 80 per cent 5G network coverage by 2024, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the city of Ipoh is the first location to have 5G coverage with speeds exceeding 1 gigabyte per second and will be expanded to other districts including Manjung, Kuala Kangsar and Taiping.

“So far 5G structures have been installed at 37 network sites around Ipoh and it is expected that 106 5G network sites will be built by the end of this year. In Ipoh city we have reached an average 5G speed of 620 megabytes per second and sometimes the network can reach more than 1 gigabyte per second.

“We see that this widespread 5G coverage can have an impact on economic growth apart from helping to make people in this state literate in IoT (Internet of Things) in line with the development of digital technology,“ he said.

He said this after witnessing the signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) ceremony between Ipoh City Council (MBI) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd on the implementation of the 5G network around Ipoh city at MBI.

The MoU was signed by Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin who represented MBI while YTL was represented by its chief executive officer Lee Wing Kui. - Bernama