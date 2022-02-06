Perak to boost TVET training for Orang Asli based on their demography

BATU GAJAH: The Perak government will enhance the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for the Orang Asli based on the community’s demography.

State Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said the specialised training would be handled by Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (Pasak) and suited to the Orang Asli’s needs and settlements.

“We will focus on the fields of specialisation based on the demography of the respective Orang Asli communities.

“For example, in Sungai Tiang, Tasik Banding, there’s a tourism industry, hence the state government has agreed to offer a boat operating and boat engine repair course, as it is needed by the Orang Asli there.

“Meanwhile in Tapah, they are involved in online business and have very good Internet links in doing this business” he said at the Rewang Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) programme, Perak Chapter, held at Institut GPMS Perak, here, today.

Ahmad Saidi said the skills training would give them added value and more knowledge in doing business towards increasing their income.

He said the state government had implemented a TVET programme last January solely for the Orang Asli who were engaged in business and agriculture towards operating at Pasar Kitak within the grounds of the Bawong Orang Asli One-Step Centre in Sungai Siput, near here.

“This market involves 18 traders and is fully managed by the Orang Asli to sell the community’s agriculture products and handicrafts.

“This initiative was introduced following the Perak state TVET Committee meeting that was chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad last Jan 31.

On another development, Ahmad Saidi said Perak had not detected any spread of Covid-19 involving the education cluster so far and also based on reports received from the Education Ministry although there were positive cases involving students but these occurred outside the schools.

“We thank all the educators who have played a very important and effective role by taking the necessary measures such as tightening the standard operating procedure (SOP) at schools.

“Each student will be ensured to be really healthy before entering their class and the schools would be calling the parents or guardians of students if they are having the symptoms to take them home and for further medical examination,” he added. — Bernama