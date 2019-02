SERI ISKANDAR: The Perak government will provide affordable homes for as low as RM20,000 for low-income households (B40) to enable them to own their own homes through a new housing policy to be implemented soon.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said under the new policy the state government, through the Perak Housing and Property Board, would finance the construction of affordable housing from development costs imposed on housing developers following pre-defined terms.

“We really want to help the B40 group especially Bumiputera have their own home although it is a bit of a bold decision made by the state government.

“This policy also needs to be implemented too to address the problem of housing developers who are forced to suffer losses due to the unsold Bumiputera quota housing units in housing projects,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Iskandar University Square (IUS) @ Seri Iskandar Sustainable and Integrated Development Project developed by Team Keris Berhad, here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal, in his speech at the event, said the issue of a widening income gap among the people under the previous government was a factor in the inability of the people in the state to own homes.

“We are not talking about the income gap between one race and another, but among Bumiputera themselves. The issue of affordable housing has become so complex and it requires the correction of various policies.”

Ahmad Faizal said within seven months since Pakatan Harapan took over the government, the state government had identified the locations and approved the construction of 30,000 low-cost houses, affordable homes and owner-friendly homes. — Bernama