IPOH: The Perak state government will consider the opposition’s proposal to hold a meeting among the 59 state assemblymen as the state assembly sitting cannot be convened during the emergency period.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix, second from left) said in the meeting the state administration could brief all state assemblymen on the plans that are on-going and those completed including the financial status, expenditures and revenue collection.

“However, this will just be a briefing, a debate session cannot be held in the assemblymen meeting and we can hold it at a hotel (Casuarina Hotel) or a banquet hall.

“There is no need to have the speaker in the meeting as this will be wrongly interpreted by certain quarters as it may seem as if we are having an illegal state assembly sitting,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Public Works Department’s vote drawing session at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here, today, which was also attended by State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Zolkafly Harun.

Saarani said in the meeting, the state assemblymen could give their feedback and views to improve the state government’s performance.

Yesterday, Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman, Datuk Asmuni Awi suggested that such a meeting be convened without adopting the state assembly official rules like the use of the mace, to enable discussions on the people’s welfare to go on despite the state of emergency.- Bernama