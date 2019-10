IPOH: The Perak government will seek to expand the telecommunications infrastructure through cooperation with the private sector to ensure that both the suburban and rural areas to have access to broadband.

State Communications, Multimedia, NGO and Information Committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (pix) said among the proposed private entities to be roped in was the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and others, to benefit the people in the state.

“Insha Allah (God willing) Perak will emphasise on this in the tabling of the state budget next month,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He was commenting on this following the tabling of 2020 Budget by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday that the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) has lowered broadband prices by 49% and triggered a shift in consumer demand for faster internet connections.

Hasnul Zulkarnain said it was a major achievement of the government today to improve the quality of services and to reduce the price of services so as to increase the number of subscribers.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital technology, broadband access is no longer a requirement but it is a necessity and the price that needs to be paid must be at a reasonable, competitive and affordable rate.

“Only then the people can enjoy the development and to a certain extent, eases their daily affairs,” he said.

In addition, he said, the state government would also soon look into the proposal to establish a digital library in Perak to identify the important aspects to make the project truly beneficial to the people and to ensure its successful implementation.

He said it was an initiative that could leverage on the development of digital technology and the expanding telecommunications infrastructure in Perak in an effort to enhance the culture of knowledge sharing and education. — Bernama