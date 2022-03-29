Perak to ensure people in state will not experience water shortage: MB

IPOH: The Perak state government will ensure that the people in the state do not face water supply problem in the future as experienced in Penang where water supply shortage had affected the people’s daily lives.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said as a result of this, Perak was more prepared (to store sufficient supply for the people) because the state has nowhere to turn to for raw water supply.

As such, we have decided we take care of our interests first. We have made a projection (based on a study) that the water we have is sufficient for our own use and cannot be supplied to other states,“ he said during oral question and answer session at the 14th Perak state assembly sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Saarani was responding to a supplementary question from Howard Lee Chuan How (DAP-Pasir Pinji) who wanted to know whether the state government was preparing a business plan in terms of supply and cost implications of treated water treatment with Penang even though Perak had decided to stop supplying water to Penang.

Meanwhile, Saarani said according to Perak Water Board (LAP) as much as 50 per cent of treated water supply for the people in the state were derived from Sungai Perak and its tributaries through LAP water treatment plants (LRAs) located along the river.

In addition, he said LAP was also planning to upgrade the raw water processing capacity at several of its LRAs and build a new LRA in Kampung Gajah for water supply to development areas in Seberang Perak along the West Coast Highway (WCE) as well as the Bagan Datuk district.

“The main water source for the rice granary located in the Kerian district is from the Bukit Merah Dam which often experience a significant drop in supply especially during the dry season.

“As a result, the Irrigation and Drainage Department has recommended that the state government give priority to water supply for the purpose of irrigation of padi fields in this area,“ he said in response to an oral question from Abdul Aziz Bari (DAP-Tebing Tinggi). — Bernama