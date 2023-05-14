Perak to set up task force to tackle online scams: Exco

KAMPAR: The Perak government will set up an inter-agency task force to deal with online fraud cases in the state soon.

State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said the task force will involve the police force, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Information Department, among others.

He said discussions would be held with the relevant agencies to identify methods or approaches to curb incidents of online scams.

“This matter needs to be taken seriously because it happens frequently among members of the public at various levels and involves millions of ringgit in losses,“ he told reporters at the Tualang Sekah state constituency Aidilfitri open house here last night.

On April 12, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri was quoted as saying that 564 cases of online fraud were recorded in Perak in the first three months of this year involving losses amounting to RM14.6 million.

Large-scale information sessions aimed at raising awareness about online scams among people from all levels of society will be organised, he said.

“I believe if this effort is done continuously, we can minimise the number of fraud cases,“ he added. - Bernama