IPOH: Perak Umno youth today lodged a police report against a news portal for allegedly posting a defamatory report against the state Umno leadership yesterday.

State party wing legal secretariat chairman Faridzul Azlan Abdul Sani said the news report claimed that the state Umno was behind the move to buy a state assemblyman and former exco to support the appointment of Perak’s new menteri besar.

“The reports are false, slanderous, malicious and offensive to Umno’s top leadership, alleging that Perak Umno had offered nearly RM7.5 million to each Pakatan state assemblyman.

“We believe the report is malicious, provocative and can interfere with the menteri besar selection process by the Sultan of Perak (Sultan Nazrin Shah) and casts a negative perception on the state’s Umno leaders and the Muafakat Nasional,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Sungai Senam police station here, today.

Faridzul Azlan, who is also the Tambun Division Umno Youth chief, said he represented the 24 Youth divisions throughout the state and wanted the authorities and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take action under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1995 on the owners and editors of the news portal.

Yesterday, Sultan Nazrin accepted the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the 12th Menteri Besar of Perak that led to all state executive councillors (excos) being terminated from their posts with immediate effect.

On Monday, Ahmad Faizal announced that the Perak Perikatan Nasional comprising Umno, PAS and Bersatu had the support of 32 assemblymen to form a new state government. — Bernama