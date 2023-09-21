Perak Water Resources Bill to be retabled on Monday

IPOH: The Perak Water Resources Bill will be among the highlights of the three-day State Legislative Assembly sitting which begins on Monday (Sept 25).

Its speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the Bill will be re-tabled by the state Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (pix).

“A total of 20 assemblymen will be allowed to debate on the Bill during the scheduled debate session, which is set to commence on the first day of the sitting,” he said at a media conference at Perak Darul Ridzuan building, here, today.

On July 19 last year, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad proposed the deferment of the approval, saying that a bipartisan committee comprising assemblymen from the opposition and government blocs would be formed to refine and harmonise the Bill.

The enactment seeks to ensure the licensing and enforcement of the state’s water resources can be monitored and to facilitate integrated management for the use, development and protection of water resources through the establishment of the Perak Water Resources Management Board.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zahir said all 59 assemblymen will receive a laptop each to be used throughout the sitting as part of the efforts to promote digitalisation and reduce paper usage.

“This provision through Digital Perak Corporation Holdings also allows them to work harder and participate in committee meetings online anytime and anywhere if they cannot attend the meetings in person,” he said.

The public can follow the live streaming of the sitting via the Perak State Legislative Assembly YouTube channel. The link will be posted on the state government’s official portal as well as the official Facebook of the Perak State Secretary’s Office throughout the sitting. -Bernama