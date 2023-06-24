PerantiSiswa: 381,251 tablets distributed since September 2022

MACHANG: A total of 381,251 tablets have been distributed nationwide through the PerantiSiswa initiative under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) since September 2022.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative aims to help and ensure the smooth learning process of undergraduates and students from B40 families.

“In Kelantan, a total of 29,609 recipients of the PerantiSiswa initiative have been identified and to date, 24,525 tablets have been distributed in the state,“ he said in his speech at the ‘Jelajah Saya Digital 2023 di Kelantan’ programme at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Machang campus here today.

Also present were KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor and Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the ‘Kempen Saya Digital’ was held to prepare the people with digital skills to empower the digital economy, especially for the B40 group, the elderly, socio-economically vulnerable communities, students and entrepreneurs.

“The ‘Saya Digital Bisnes’ e-entrepreneur programme which is one of the core of the ‘Kempen Saya Digital’ has successfully trained a total of 27,595 entrepreneurs in Kelantan with total sales exceeding RM1.1 billion.

“In addition, the MyDIGITAL.KKD portal is a one-stop centre developed by KKD in an effort to digitalise various government services for the people,“ he said.

He said the programme, participated by nearly 500 students and local entrepreneurs was also aimed at improving people’s digital skills literacy in line with the vision towards the digital golden decade thus making Malaysia an Asian digital tiger. - Bernama