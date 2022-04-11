PerantiSiswa enables B40 IPT students continue learning in more conducive manner

KUALA LUMPUR: The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family Student Device) package introduced by the government facilitates students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) from the B40 group to continue with their virtual learning in a more conducive manner.

They regarded the initiative as a proactive step and gave a new breath to ensure they would no longer be left behind in their studies due to them not being able to access the electronic device.

Kedah Matriculation College accounting student M. Deiviya, 19, expressed her happiness over the initiative, which she said, was much awaited that it reflected the government’s concern for the people’s plight.

Prior to this, she said, she had to share a laptop with her brother to study and complete her assignments as her parents could not afford to provide them with a laptop each.

“I am happy to get the device and it makes learning easier. Prior to this, when my brother had to use the only available laptop we have, I will not be able to join my online class,” she said when contacted today.

The feeling was shared by a final year engineering student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, Nur Hamieza Zaky, 24.

She said she no longer had to worry about completing her assignments on time.

“The one I’m using now is already obsolete’ and needs to be charged all the time due to battery problems. “It still can be used, but when there is no power supply, It gives me problem. There have been several occasions when I lost my work because the laptop suddenly shuts off,” she added.

For student Nor Azizah Ismail, 23, who is majoring in Applied Language Studies, at UiTM Shah Alam, she said the PerantiSiswa assistance made it easier for her to study and she was determined to make full use of the device provided.

Last Saturday (April 9), Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa was reported to have said that the application for the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia package specifically for institutions of higher learning (IPT) students from the bottom 40 per cent income group (B40) families will open from mid-April.

According to the minister, an estimated 400,000 students are expected benefit from the initiative.

The package is an initiative by the government in collaboration with selected telecommunication companies to supply a tablet device to every B40 student in IPT. - Bernama