PerantiSiswa Package applications open on April 15: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Applications for Pakej PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia tablets for B40 students will open on April 15, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He said 400,000 students of higher education institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education will benefit from the programme.

“Students can begin applying for the tablets, which will be delivered to their place of study. If they are at home, they can make the application online although they are not in campus.

“Students studying under distance learning can apply but they must register with the university and get a matrix number,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan baskets at Kampung Berangan in Kadok here today.

Annuar said the tablets, which are from established brands in the market, were expected to be distributed to students in the second week of June.

“The tablets will be distributed in two sessions, with the first involving about 60 per cent of the total number of recipients and priority is given to applicants with complete data,” said the Member of Parliament for Ketereh.

He said the second session would involve appeal cases, and it would be held not later than 60 days after the first session.

The gadget comes with warranty and is at the disposal of students but must be returned to the institutions of higher learning concerned once they have finished their studies.

“It is based on the concept of free use of the gadget throughout their period of study. It is not transferable and is registered as a government property,” he said.

He said details on the programme would be announced after April 15.

“Offers will be opened at the official e-portal of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) dedicated to this undergraduate gadget programme and not on other websites,” he said. — Bernama