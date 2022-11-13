PerantiSiswa: Students can submit appeal to local leaders - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Students whose application for PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia tablets has been rejected for not meeting the set requirements can appeal in writing or meet directly with local leaders, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that 40,000 applications had been rejected out of over 470,000 applications.

“I suggest that the students meet with local leaders for endorsement because there are several factors we can consider even if they do not qualify. For example, those with a household income of over RM5,000 a month but with many siblings or active in co-curriculum activities in school.

“For those who failed, don’t be sad. I will try to help them,” he told reporters after distributing the PerantiSiswa devices to 902 Form Six students at the Kota Bharu District Education Office here today.

Annuar said that school principals could also submit a written appeal if any of their students fail in their application.

“Apart from local leaders who know the applicant’s family background, school principals can also file the appeal as they are directly involved with the students at school,” he said.

On Oct 28, Annuar said an additional 50,000 units of PerantiSiswa tablets had been ordered to enable more students to benefit from the programme. - Bernama