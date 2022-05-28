PerantiSiswa tablet rollout expected to begin in July: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The distribution of tablets to students from the B40 group studying at public and private institutions of higher learning through the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) PerantiSiswa initiative is expected to begin in July.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said about 100,000 applications were received in the first phase from April 15 to May 15.

He said a committee was reviewing the applications at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM), which is the ministry implementing the initiative.

“Previously, we expected that if the supplier could supply the device in May without any issues, then we would start distributing the tablets to eligible students in June.

“However, currently we are facing a tender problem and it (tender) has just been reopened, and we expect the tender selection process to be settled by mid-June, and in July, we will begin distributing (the tablets) to students,“ he during a press conference while attending a Hari Raya event at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan complex in Padang Kala, here today, which was attended by about 20,000 people from the state.

Commenting further, Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, said his ministry would also be expanding the criteria of those eligible to receive the free device, including B40 students at Teacher Education Institutions (IPG) under the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

“Besides that, students in the institution under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), namely the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA) will also be included in the list of eligible applicants if they are from B40 families.

“We also have a sufficient time period and ceiling to provide the free device to a larger number of recipients. In fact, there are those who are eligible to apply but have not applied because they have received the device from other parties, so there is a surplus there,“ he said. - Bernama