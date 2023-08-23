Perdana Fellows: Opportunity for youth to understand how Unity Govt works

PUTRAJAYA: The Perdana Fellows programme gives selected youth the opportunity to understand how the Unity government works, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said participants in the programme will also be exposed to the concept of Malaysia Madani as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We hope for more youths to participate in this programme to understand the concept and how the Unity government works and they will embrace the Malaysia Madani concept in carrying out their duties,” she told reporters after the handing over of the Perdana Fellows by Anwar here today.

Also present at the ceremony were deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Fifty-six Fellows have been selected this year and they started work today.

On Jan 19 this year, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, introduced Malaysia Madani as part of efforts to steer and restore the country’s dignity and glory on the global stage.

Madani is based on six core values, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

Yeoh said selected fellows who are university graduates will receive a monthly allowance of RM2,000, while those still in university will receive RM1,000.

They are also eligible for leave and can claim allowance, which is equivalent to Grade 41 civil servants, when on official assignments, she added.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia student, Dinie Dayana Mohamad Azri, 23, who is attached to the Communications and Digital Minister’s Office, said she was grateful to be selected for the programme.

“This is a great platform for us to learn about the government’s initiatives and also to empower the country’s youth,” she said.

Muhammad Iskandar Mohd Zailani, 23, from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin, said the Perdana Fellows programme proves that the government cares about the development of the nation’s young people.

“Continuing the Perdana Fellows is a great idea as it can produce good leaders,” said Muhammad Iskandar, who has been placed in the same office as Dinie Dayana.

The Perdana Fellows is a mentoring and internship programme aimed at generating dynamic and competitive youth with relevant knowledge of the nation’s administrative system.

The participants are placed under the direct purview of Cabinet ministers on a ratio of two participants for every minister and a fellow with the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Since its establishment in 2013, 763 Fellows have been selected to participate in the programme. -Bernama