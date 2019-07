MAKKAH: Muslims in Malaysia intending to perform the Haj pilgrimage have been advised to obtain their visas according to the set procedures and channels, Tabung Haji (TH) said in a statement yesterday.

The statement said Malaysians intending to perform the Haj should wait for their turn which was based on the time of their application, whereas the approval and issuance of pilgrimage visa were under the jurisdiction of the Saudi Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“The e-Haj visa system implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires applicants to complete data such as housing arrangements in Madinah and Makkah, transport arrangements going back and forth from their country of origin, as well as food and ‘Muassasah’ arrangements,“ it said.

TH said that Malaysian citizens should be aware that those who wished to visit Saudi Arabia for purposes such as Umrah, Haj, visit, business or work required the relevant visas to do so.

The pilgrimage body also expressed its concern about the safety of pilgrims, with recent reports of parties wishing to perform the pilgrimage using road vehicles such as bicycles, motorcycles and four-wheel-drives.

“The use of roadways exposes one to security risks, accidents, failure to obtain visas and hinder the intention of performing the Haj,“ the statement added. — Bernama