SEREMBAN: All mosques and suraus in Negri Sembilan are not allowed to hold tarawih prayers during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State mufti Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad said instead, Muslims are encouraged to perform it at home with their family members during this Ramadan.

“If the MCO is not extended beyond April 28, we will look at recommendations from the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (MKN) before deciding next course of action,” he said today.

The MCO which began on March 18, is currently in its third phase and scheduled to end on April 28.

Muslims are expected to observe fasting month Ramadan beginning April 24. — Bernama