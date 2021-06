KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 100 soon-to-retire Malaysian Army personnel will be closely monitored under the Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) pioneer project, especially regarding certain skillsets they should develop as preparations for their lives after retiring from the service.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain (pix) said the project was aimed at providing opportunities to army personnel to continue in the field they are currently engaged in and to avoid falling into the B40 category after their retirement.

“The monitoring conducted at army bases continuously stress the aspect (of skills) that are required, not only during their time in the service but also after they left.

“Therefore, emphasis is placed to ensure army personnel possess certain skillsets as preparation for their retirement, where we will guide them to choose courses and training according to their suitability,” he said in a special address to mark his first anniversary as the 38th Army Chief here today.

In another development, Zamrose said the Army would be expanding its drive-through Covid-19 vaccination facilities nationwide.

He said the spread of Covid-19 is worrying and all army personnel have been urged to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and practice social distancing to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

“The Army is also committed to assisting the government to be involved in military operations other than war that is being faced, especially in dealing with this pandemic,” he added. — Bernama