Perhilitan captures adult elephant in Kluang

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) captured an adult elephant, believed to be from a herd that trespassed into a residential area in Kluang, two days ago.

Its director, Aminuddin Jamin said the male elephant, believed to have strayed from the herd, was captured after the department received a public complaint on the sighting of the animal.

Prior to this, a herd of the pachyderm was reported to have trespassed into Taman Sri Lambak, Kluang.

“The captured elephant has been released into a forest area,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Kahang Assemblyman R. Vidyananthan thanked Perhilitan for capturing the stray elephant.

The animal was believed to have been captured near the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) in Kluang.

“Perhilitan used two tamed (denak) elephants to help catch the (stray) elephant.”he said through a video on TikTok, yesterday.

Recently, a video clip of several “stray” elephants in Taman Sri Lambak, Kluang, went viral. The group of pachyderm entered the residential area and broke the fence of a resident’s house. -Bernama