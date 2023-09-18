Perhilitan captures, relocates crop-destroying wild elephant

GUA MUSANG: The Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) in Kelantan has captured and relocated an adult male elephant that has been causing sleepless nights for some 300 residents at the Kampung Subong Land Rehabilitation Programme (RPT) in Kesedar Sungai Terah here today.

Sungai Terah RPT Wild Elephant Relocation Operations Chief, Mohammad Abu Huzaifah Abu Samah, 36, said the three-tonne elephant, believed to be part of a herd of 20 elephants, was captured last Friday.

The wild beast was believed to have attacked a cow in Kampung Awek and destroyed crops in Kampung Lembaga and the Kesedar Sungai Terah RPT before this.

He said two elephants, ‘Abot’ and ‘Rambai’, acting as ‘denak’ (tamers), were brought in from the National Elephant Conservation Centre in Kuala Gandah, Lanchang, Pahang, to facilitate the relocation process by coaxing the elephant out.

Given the name ‘Pak Muda Subong’, the wild elephant, aged between 25 and 30 years, will be released at the Tembat Forest Reserve in Terengganu, he added.

Meanwhile, a resident, Awang Hamad, 60, said he was relieved over Perhilitan’s swift action in capturing the rogue elephant, which he believed was the one that destroyed his banana crops.

“I thank Perhilitan for their effort and I hope they will also have long-term plans to resolve the problem of wild elephants coming into our settlements,” he said. - Bernama