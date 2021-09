MERSING: The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has captured two wild elephants, roaming near Iskandar Camp yesterday.

Its director Salman Saaban said that the elephants were captured after the department received complaint from the public regarding a herd of elephants found roaming in the forest area near the camp staff quarters.

He said that a female elephant was captured first at 3.15pm while a male elephant was captured next at 3.45pm, with both being healthy and active.

“We received a complaint yesterday morning that there were five to 12 elephants in the forest area, and it was feared that they would wander to Flintstone Palace which is located only about 1.5 kilometres from the area.

“According to the complainant, the elephants have been sighted in the area for the past week, and attempts by the department to control and push the herd away from the area had been futile,” he said in a statement today.

Salman said the two wild elephants caught were part of the herd, which had caused conflicts around Pekan Jemaluang, Felda Tenggaroh, Kampung Wak Salam and Kampung Sri Pantai.