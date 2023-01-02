Perhilitan imposes heftier penalties on wildlife crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Wildlife crime will be subject to higher penalties through the enforcement of 44 sections under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1646) effective today, says the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The amendment to the act was approved in Parliament in 2021 and gazetted on Feb 10 last year.

It said in a statement the enforcement of Act A1646 includes offences such as keeping, hunting, and smuggling wildlife.

Importing, exporting, or re-exporting fully protected wildlife without a special permit or smuggling protected wildlife are offences under Section 71 of the act that carries a fine of up to one million ringgit and a jail term of up to 15 years, it said.

“Increasing the penalty for smuggling wildlife is necessary because this illegal activity is a serious crime causing wildlife which is a priceless source of the country’s national treasure, to be endangered.

“This crime is also categorised as a large-scale transnational organised crime that needs to be stopped,“ read the statement.

According to the department, the increase in the penalty rate and the imprisonment period serves as a deterrent aimed at ensuring the survival of wildlife species for future generations.

“Perhilitan is determined to continue the integrated enforcement operation of the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3) throughout the peninsula.

“Perhilitan hopes that the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) founded in 2022 under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) can assist in the enforcement of Act A1646,“ it added.

The department also urged the public to be aware of the enforcement of the act and channel information regarding wildlife crime activities to the department through its hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or the e-aduan channel on www.wildlife.gov.my. - Bernama