Perhilitan Johor rescues wandering male tapir in Jementah

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) rescued an adult male tapir (pix), which was believed to have been lost and wandered away from a jungle, at a factory in Jementah, near Segamat yesterday.

Its director Salman Saaban said a team rushed to the location of the incident after receiving a call at 3.45pm on the presence of the mammal at an oil palm factory near the Jementah Forest Reserve, about 15km from Segamat town.

“The team of 12 personnel took over 10 hours to rescue the tapir on the same day before releasing it to Endau Rompin National Park,” he said in a statement here today.

He said such operations will reduce the risk of tapirs becoming victims of roadkill and illegal hunters.

Salman added Perhilitan would continue to conduct similar operations in an effort to prevent the country’s protected wildlife species from becoming extinct. — Bernama