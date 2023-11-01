Perhilitan monitoring presence of crocodiles on Labuan beaches

LABUAN: The Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will continue to monitor all the beaches on this island following recent sightings of crocodiles.

Its chief Welter Siringon said among the methods implemented was to fire shots into the air to drive the reptiles away from the beach.

“Previously this was done at the LKIM Kiamsam jetty when a crocodile was spotted near the jetty, we will continue to monitor all the beaches on the island,“ he told Bernama today.

Welter said it was not an easy task to ensure that the entire Labuan coast remained free from the presence of crocodiles.

“There may not only be one crocodile, but maybe three or four, and these reptiles come and go.

“Based on our monitoring, these crocodiles swim from the waters of Sabah to Labuan and back to Sabah, and when we fire shots to drive them away, it is quite difficult for us to guarantee that they will not return,“ he said.

Welter said another effort being made was to put up crocodile threat warning signs on almost all the beaches on the island in collaboration with the Labuan Corporation.

“We have already placed them in two areas in the Kina Benuwa mangrove forest, in addition to the Sawangan Cina beach and Kg Ganggarak State Co-curriculum Centre, while those in other areas will follow,“ he said.

Welter reminded the public to take precautions when picnicking at the beach, especially with children. - Bernama