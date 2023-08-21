Perhilitan nabs six, seizes parts of protected animals in Sik

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Department of Wildlife and National Parks busted a wildlife hunting syndicate, operating in the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve near Sik, after arresting six local men and seizing various animal parts, estimated to be worth RM103,350, in a three-day operation from Aug 18.

Its director, Jamalul Nasir Ibrahim, said that all the suspects, aged 40 to 63, were arrested separately at their respective homes in Kampung Landai, Kampung Belantek, Kampung Galau and Kampung Bukit Berangan, in Sik.

According to him, raids in the suspects’ houses found various parts of animals, including kijang (barking deer) and pelanduk (mouse deer), which had been frozen and were intended to be sold to known customers.

“Among those arrested are cousins, and these individuals can make a living from hunting.

“In the raid, we also seized various types of exotic birds, including murai (magpies) and tiong mas (hill myna) which are of high value,” he said at a press conference here today.

Apart from that, Jamalul Nasir said the department also seized two shotguns, one of which is homemade, and some other equipment suspected of being used in illegal hunting, believed to have been operating for the past 10 years.

Jamalul Nasir said that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to sell the animal parts to customers, consisting of members or acquaintances through WhatsApp groups, and only certain individuals would handle the selling in the groups.

“The syndicate also offered poaching packages in the forest to its members for a certain fee. They do the work of hunting the animals and then processing them by cutting the parts in the forest, before storing them in a home refrigerator, and when there is an offer, they sell them,” he said.

He added that protected animals, such as mouse deer and sambar deer, are in high demand and are sold between RM100 to RM200 per kilogramme, while live mouse deer are sold for RM1,000 each.

He said that all the suspects were investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) which can be punished under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 and three of the suspects were also investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. -Bernama