Perhilitan probing alleged tiger sighting near Simpang Pulai road

IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) is investigating a claim that a tiger was roaming in bushes along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands near here recently.

Its director Yusof Shariff said the department had sent its Tiger Unit to the location for further action.

“Investigations are being carried out after we detected the viral video (on the sighting) at about 10 pm last night,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The 17-second video transmitted through the Tiktok application showed a tiger walking through bushes along the road in the hilly area.

The owner of the social media account also claimed that the location (of the sighting) was after Cafe Banjaran, a rest and relaxation layby on the mountain highway, and asked the public to be careful. - Bernama