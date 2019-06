KOTA BARU: Kelantan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director, Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamad Hanif, said the monkey which attacked nine-year-old Muhammad Putra Rafiqi Mohd Rozaidi from Kampung Teluk Renjuna, Tumpat yesterday will be confiscated from its handler for observation.

The step is being taken to find out what elicited the aggressive behaviour aside from wanting to check if a licence was issued for keeping the animal.

“Based on first information, the monkey was used to earn money. Nevertheless, we will be meeting the owner and recommending likely follow-up action.

“There are many factors that may trigger aggression in monkeys, but normally it is hunger, old age and provocation,“ he told reporters after visiting Muhammad Putra in Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZII) today.

The attack happened when the victim and his two cousins were on their way back after visiting a neighbour for Hari Raya.

In the 6pm incident, Muhammad Putra sustained injuries to his hands, legs, stomach and near his genitals.

Ady Ermanty said a Tabung Wang Amanah Serangan Binatang Buas (wild animal attack fund) form has been given to Muhammad Putra’s family to fill in, but Perhilitan will wait on a report from the hospital before the form is submitted to the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“In cases like this, Perhilitan recommends against releasing a wild animal that has been kept in captivity, back into the wild or even caging it.

“We instead recommend the animal be surrendered to us in order to determine what best to do and avoid an untoward incident,“ he said.

He said a Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 amendment exercise will see a new section included regarding this as well as a stipulation that those granted a licence to keep a wild animal must do so far from human habitation. — Bernama