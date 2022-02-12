Perhilitan working to ensure no tiger threat in Cameron Highlands

KUANTAN: The Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has confirmed the presence of a tiger in Cameron Highlands, and is taking action to ensure that there will be no threat to residents.

The department confirmed the matter based on the finding of footprints of the animal in the highlands, pictures of which went viral on social media since yesterday.

Its director, Rozidan Md Yasin said Perhilitan received complaints on the matter on Thursday (Feb 10) and an investigation led to the discovery of the footprints about one kilometre (km) from Kampung Sungai Ubi, an Orang Asli village near Ringlet town, which is very close to the Pahang/Perak border on the Tapah-Cameron Highlands road .

“Pahang and Perak Perhilitan personnel are currently monitoring the location of the footprints and the surrounding areas.

“The monitoring will be continued to ensure the tiger will return to its habitat and that there is no threat to the residents,” he said when contacted here, today.

Rozidan said this when asked to comment on a 26-second video recording, that went viral, showing the animal in a shrub area, said to be in Cameron Highlands.

It was the second video involving the sighting of a tiger after a 17-second video went viral on social media on Feb 5, which was said to be along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

However, on Feb 7, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, in a media statement, said a check by Perak Perhilitan’s Tiger Unit found the actual location of the tiger was at the Agroto Plantation, which is near the Bukit Tapah Forest Reserve in the neighbouring state. - Bernama