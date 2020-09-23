Perikatan Nasional Govt remains strong - Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said that the Perikatan Nasional government remains strong and that he is the legitimate Prime Minister, following claims by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he has secured majority parliamentary support to form a new government.

He said Anwar has to prove his claim through the process and method stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“Without going through this process, Datuk Seri Anwar’s statement remains a mere claim.

“Until it is proven otherwise, the Perikatan Nasional remains strong and I am the legitimate Prime Minister,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin also asked the people to stay calm in facing this latest situation.

“InsyaAllah, this issue will be handled well according to the legal process and Federal Constitution,” he added. -Bernama

More to follow